Searchlight Pictures to Produce “Suncoast” Starring Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures has signed on to produce the upcoming film Suncoast, starring Laura Linney (Ozark) and Woody Harrelson (Solo: A Star Wars Story).

Suncoast marks the feature directorial debut of Laura Chinn ( Florida Girls ).

marks the feature directorial debut of Laura Chinn ( ). In addition to Linney and Harrelson, the film will also star Nico Parker ( The Last of Us ).

). The film, which goes into production next month, is a drama based on Chinn’s own life experience from the early 2000s. It follows a teenager (Parker) living with her strong-willed mother (Linney), who must take her brother to live at a specialized facility. There, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Harrelson) amidst protests surrounding controversial medical cases.

Jeremy Plager, Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy and Oly Obst are producing the pic, based on Chinn’s 2022 Black List script. SVP Production Taylor Friedman and Manager of Creative Affairs Daniel Yu will oversee the project for Searchlight — reporting to Heads of Production and Development, DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

