According to Deadline, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be joining Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford in the horror thriller Dust.

What's Happening:

Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be joining Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford in the horror thriller Dust .

. The film will be streamed on Disney DTC platforms and Hulu Original in the U.S.

Other release plans will be announced at a later date.

It is set for later this month that principal photography will begin.

Dust Synopsis: