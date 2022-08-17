Ebon Moss-Bachrach Joins the Cast of Searchlight’s Horror Thriller “Dust”

According to Deadline, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be joining Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford in the horror thriller Dust.

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be joining Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford in the horror thriller Dust.
  • The film will be streamed on Disney DTC platforms and Hulu Original in the U.S.
  • Other release plans will be announced at a later date.
  • It is set for later this month that principal photography will begin.

Dust Synopsis:

  • Dust follows a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters.
  • She becomes convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.