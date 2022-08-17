According to Deadline, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be joining Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford in the horror thriller Dust.
What's Happening:
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be joining Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford in the horror thriller Dust.
- The film will be streamed on Disney DTC platforms and Hulu Original in the U.S.
- Other release plans will be announced at a later date.
- It is set for later this month that principal photography will begin.
Dust Synopsis:
- Dust follows a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters.
- She becomes convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.