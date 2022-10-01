Disney Channel Debuts “How NOT To Draw” Parody Series

How NOT To Draw, a new drawing parody series, has premiered on Disney Channel and various related services.

What’s Happening:

  • How NOT To Draw, a drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters bring chaos, has premiered on Disney Channel.
  • You can also find it on the Disney Channel YouTube and the DisneyNOW app.
  • In the debut episode, “How NOT to Draw Cricket,” an animator draws Big City Greens’ Cricket, who has a special request.

  • You can watch the debut episode of How NOT To Draw below:

