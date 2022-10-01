Disney Channel Debuts “How NOT To Draw” Parody Series

How NOT To Draw, a new drawing parody series, has premiered on Disney Channel and various related services.

What’s Happening:

, a drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters bring chaos, has premiered on Disney Channel. You can also find it on the Disney Channel YouTube and the DisneyNOW app.

In the debut episode, “How NOT to Draw Cricket,” an animator draws Big City Greens’ Cricket, who has a special request.

You can watch the debut episode of How NOT To Draw below:

