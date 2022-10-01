Disney Channel Debuts “How NOT To Draw” Parody Series

How NOT To Draw, a new drawing parody series, has premiered on Disney Channel and various related services.
What’s Happening:
- How NOT To Draw, a drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters bring chaos, has premiered on Disney Channel.
- You can also find it on the Disney Channel YouTube and the DisneyNOW app.
- In the debut episode, “How NOT to Draw Cricket,” an animator draws Big City Greens’ Cricket, who has a special request.
- You can watch the debut episode of How NOT To Draw below:
More Disney Channel News:
- Fans of The Owl House may want to set their sights on a gallery located in Alhambra, California that will soon be hosting a special exhibit showcasing the art of the hit Disney Channel series.
- The cast and crew of the Disney Channel Original Movie Under Wraps 2 gathered at the Opera House in Disneyland for a Halloween Time premiere last week.
- After a relatively brief hiatus, Big City Greens has returned to Disney Channel and is taking the Greens and their fans back to the country town of Smalton, where things aren’t exactly like they remember them.