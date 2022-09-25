Disneyland Hosts Celebratory Premiere of Under Wraps 2

The cast and crew of the Disney Channel Original Movie Under Wraps 2 gathered at the Opera House in Disneyland for a Halloween Time premiere last night. Even Goofy got in the spirit of the festivities as he was dressed in his own Mummy costume. The energy was high as everyone was excited to reunite and celebrate the release of their film. Of course, Disneyland was the perfect setting for the event as they are in the middle of their own Halloween celebration which features classic experiences such as Haunted Mansion Holiday and Halloween Screams.

But director Alex Zamm pointed out that Disneyland is the perfect place to hold the event as the park celebrates storytelling, brings us together, and brings joy and magic into our lives. The original Under Wraps kicked off the Disney Channel Original Movie era 25 years ago and since then over 100 DCOMs have inspired over a generation of children and families. And just like Disneyland, they are experiences that parents and children can enjoy together. Under Wraps 2 continues that legacy and will no doubt provide joy and inspiration to the latest generation of DCOM fans, as well as those that have enjoyed them for the last 25 years.

As he introduced the film, Zamm channeled Mr. Lincoln and delivered his own inspirational message. As he stood on the stage of the Opera House, Zamm said, “My hope. for the audience, is that after seeing this movie, if you meet someone who is a bit different from yourself, that you will give them a fair shake. Let’s not judge a book by its cover, and let’s not judge a mummy by its wraps.”

You can catch Under Wraps 2 tonight, September 25, on Disney Channel. It will also be available on Disney+ on September 30. Halloween Time continues at the Disneyland Resort through October 31.