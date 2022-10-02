Photos: Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Construction Update

EPCOT celebrated 40 Years of Imagination yesterday, and while nostalgia was key, it's also exciting to look towards the future of the park. Let’s take a look at the latest construction update for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

Here we can see some tree-like structures and rockwork forming.

A wall has been erected, likely to serve as a barrier between the attraction and backstage areas.

A crane is on site to assist with construction.

Two covered structures have been erected.

About Journey of Water:

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will open in late 2023, inviting guests to follow the story of water on the planet, inspired by Moana’s connection to the ocean.

The attraction, a walk-through exploration trail, will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like in the ocean (as seen in Moana), the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.

