Video – Guests Celebrate EPCOT’s 40th with Special “Celebration Moment”

Today marks the 40th anniversary of Walt Disney World’s EPCOT and to celebrate, the park hosted a “celebration moment” for guests.
- At the America Gardens Theatre, guests were treated to special performances from both Mariachi Cobre and Voices of Liberty, two iconic EPCOT musical groups.
- Special messages were also shared about the history and future of EPCOT.
- Watch the full “Celebration Moment” below:
- The celebration has gone on all day at EPCOT, with commemorative maps, exclusive merchandise, old school music and more.
- Check out some more of that special exclusive merchandise here.
- A special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot was also available today.
- A special Beacons of Magic show also illuminated Spaceship Earth to celebrate the milestone anniversary.
