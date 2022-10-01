Video – Guests Celebrate EPCOT’s 40th with Special “Celebration Moment”

Today marks the 40th anniversary of Walt Disney World’s EPCOT and to celebrate, the park hosted a “celebration moment” for guests.

  • At the America Gardens Theatre, guests were treated to special performances from both Mariachi Cobre and Voices of Liberty, two iconic EPCOT musical groups.
  • Special messages were also shared about the history and future of EPCOT.
  • Watch the full “Celebration Moment” below:

