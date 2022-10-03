Haunted Mansion and “Hocus Pocus 2” Disney PhotoPass Lenses Added to My Disney Experience App

The black flame candle has been lit, and it’s time to run amuck, amuck, amuck with this new #DisneyPhotoPass Lens inspired by Hocus Pocus 2! 🐈‍⬛🕯️🧹



Now available in the My Disney Experience app with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service at @WaltDisneyWorld through October 31st! pic.twitter.com/PForRkrEqz