Haunted Mansion and “Hocus Pocus 2” Disney PhotoPass Lenses Added to My Disney Experience App

Just in time for Halloween, two new and spooky Disney PhotoPass lenses have appeared on the My Disney Experience app.

What’s Happening:

  • The first of the two new Halloween PhotoPass lenses puts you right into The Haunted Mansion, where you can transform into a Hitchhiking Ghost, Medusa or one of the Bride’s many husbands.

  • The black flame candle has been lit, and it’s time to run amuck, amuck, amuck with the second new Disney PhotoPass lens inspired by Hocus Pocus 2.

  • Both lenses are now available in the My Disney Experience app with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service at Walt Disney World.
  • The Hocus Pocus 2 lens is only available to use through October 31st.

