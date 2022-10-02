Photos: “Exit to Future World” Sign Replaced at The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Perhaps the last remaining sign referring to the front half of EPCOT as Future World has finally been changed.

What’s Happening:

Ever since the Hydrolators were removed from The Living Seas in 2005, a sign has hung over the exit of Seabase

That sign has been updated to reflect the new name for that area of the park and now says “Exit to World Nature.”

Officially renamed on October 1st, 2021, World Nature consists of The Seas with Nemo & Friends

More EPCOT News: