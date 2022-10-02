Photos: “Exit to Future World” Sign Replaced at The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Perhaps the last remaining sign referring to the front half of EPCOT as Future World has finally been changed.

  • Ever since the Hydrolators were removed from The Living Seas in 2005, a sign has hung over the exit of Seabase Alpha saying “Exit to Future World.”
  • That sign has been updated to reflect the new name for that area of the park and now says “Exit to World Nature.”
  • Officially renamed on October 1st, 2021, World Nature consists of The Seas with Nemo & Friends, The Land and the upcoming Journey of Water attraction.

