Photos: “Exit to Future World” Sign Replaced at The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Perhaps the last remaining sign referring to the front half of EPCOT as Future World has finally been changed.
What’s Happening:
- Ever since the Hydrolators were removed from The Living Seas in 2005, a sign has hung over the exit of Seabase Alpha saying “Exit to Future World.”
- That sign has been updated to reflect the new name for that area of the park and now says “Exit to World Nature.”
- Officially renamed on October 1st, 2021, World Nature consists of The Seas with Nemo & Friends, The Land and the upcoming Journey of Water attraction.
More EPCOT News:
- Check out our video of yesterday’s full ceremony celebrating 40 years of EPCOT.
- A special one-day only Beacons of Magic show featured classic EPCOT music, such as “Listen to the Land,” “New Horizons” and “We Go On.”
- Take a look at all the EPCOT 40 merchandise released at the Creations Shop.
- The celebration went on all day, with commemorative maps, exclusive merchandise, old school music and more.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning