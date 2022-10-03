At Walt Disney World Resort, they will have to periodically do refurbishments to keep everything looking its best. If you are planning on staying at Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, there will be some work going on beginning today, October 3rd.

What’s Happening:

In an effort to continually enhance the guest experience, some of the resort rooms in the Trinidad area of Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort will be receiving a brand-new look and feel.

These new rooms, which will include subtle nods to fan-favorite characters from under the sea, will accommodate more guests and feature updated finishings that can’t be found anywhere else at the resort.

As they prepare these new rooms, guests will be able to see and hear refurbishment work in and around Trinidad beginning October 3rd.

They are excited to welcome guests into these new rooms in 2023.