Now that MagicBand+ has debuted at Walt Disney World—and is coming to Disneyland next week—shopDisney continues to roll out new designs inspired by characters and attractions the Haunted Mansion, Hades, and even Princess Tiana.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Well folks it’s finally happening. MagicBand+ is coming to Disneyland on October 26th

As guests already know, the trendy tech band brings new interactive offerings ( Batuu Bounty Hunters Fireworks

While there are currently no Disneyland exclusive MagicBand+ designs on shopDisney, there are 10 fantastic styles themed to Walt Disney World

The latest shopDisney arrivals include: Coco “First Visit” EPCOT The Princess and the Frog Disney Vacation Club And More

Each MagicBand+ comes with a rechargeable battery and charging cable and offers a variety of exciting features such as: Customizable full-spectrum color-changing lights Interaction with select nighttime spectaculars at Disney Parks Haptic vibrations Gesture recognition Tappable icon used for experiences Smartphone (Bluetooth) pairing



Guests can find the new assortment of MagicBand+styles now on shopDisney

Links to the individual MagicBands can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Character Designs

Celebrate your love of all things Disney with MagicBand’s that are full of character! Represent a favorite hero (or villain) with patterns themed to Tiana, Miguel, and Hades. ($44.99-$59.99 each)

Tiana MagicBand+ – The Princess and the Frog

Coco MagicBand+

Hades MagicBand+ – Hercules

Disney Parks

There’s nothing quite as magical as your first Walt Disney World resort visit! Commemorate the trip with a fun MagicBand+ showcasing all four parks. Of course you can also opt for the “Celebrate” look with Mickey and friends, EPCOT or the Haunted Mansion. ($44.99 each)

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''First Visit Ever'' MagicBand+

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Celebrate'' MagicBand+

Mickey and Minnie Mouse EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2002 MagicBand+

The Haunted Mansion Stretching Portraits MagicBand+

Exclusive Styles

Disney Vacation Club members can enjoy this blue and grey sketch style band made especially for them while WDW Passholders can scoop up the Food & Wine exclusive featuring Remy! ($44.99 each)

Mickey Mouse Disney Vacation Club MagicBand+

Remy EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2002 MagicBand+ – Passholder

Olive Green

Guests who prefer something a bit more simple will find the solid color bands to be the way to go. Each features a Mickey Mouse icon in the center for a sleek, fashionable way to experience Disney Parks magic. ($34.99 each)

MagicBand+ Olive Green

Good to Know:

All types of MagicBand or card will allow guests to:

Enter theme and water parks (with valid admission)

Check in at Lightning Lane and virtual queue entrances

Connect Disney PhotoPass images to your account

Unlock the door of your Disney Resort hotel room

Charge food and merchandise purchases to your Disney Resort hotel room (only available during your hotel stay)