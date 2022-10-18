Voice of Mickey Bret Iwan Creates New Take Home Artwork for Guests of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Guests staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will receive a new take home gift featuring artwork of Mickey Mouse at the hotel, created by the voice of Mickey himself, Bret Iwan.

What’s Happening:

Mickey Mouse voice artist Bret Iwan is also a talented artist, and he was tasked with creating a new piece of art to be given to guests staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at the Disneyland Resort

Fittingly, the artwork features Mickey and his pup Pluto relaxing in front of the fireplace in the lobby of the hotel.

This exclusive take home gift will only be available to guests staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Iwan shared this artwork on his Instagram, in addition to a picture of him working on the artwork.

