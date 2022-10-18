Voice of Mickey Bret Iwan Creates New Take Home Artwork for Guests of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

by |
Tags: , , ,

Guests staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will receive a new take home gift featuring artwork of Mickey Mouse at the hotel, created by the voice of Mickey himself, Bret Iwan.

What’s Happening:

  • Mickey Mouse voice artist Bret Iwan is also a talented artist, and he was tasked with creating a new piece of art to be given to guests staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at the Disneyland Resort.
  • Fittingly, the artwork features Mickey and his pup Pluto relaxing in front of the fireplace in the lobby of the hotel.
  • This exclusive take home gift will only be available to guests staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
  • Iwan shared this artwork on his Instagram, in addition to a picture of him working on the artwork.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning