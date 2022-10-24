Collect the Cuteness! Limited Time “Buy 2 Get 1 Free” nuiMO Sale Going On Now

The gift giving season is just around the corner and Disney fans looking for plush toys to share with their loved ones will want to swing by shopDisney for their limited time nuiMOs sale!

It was just two years ago that shopDisney introduced Disney nuiMOs to fans in the United States (they originated in Japan) and we’ve been crazy for the poseable plush ever since!

Now, for a limited time shopDisney is hosting a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale on nuiMO plush pals and outfits!

outfits! With their poseable bodies, magnetic hands, and extensive wardrobe options, nuiMOs offer plenty of opportunities for imaginative play, photography and display. Basically they’re great for Disney fans of all ages!

There are 15 nuiMO pals plus a dozen outfits and accessories available now and guests can shop the whole collection on shopDisney

Fill your cart with all of your favorites and use the code NUIMOS at checkout to secure the Buy 2 Get 1 Free discount. Please note, the free item applies to products of equal or lesser value.

at checkout to secure the Buy 2 Get 1 Free discount. Please note, the free item applies to products of equal or lesser value. nuiMOs sell for $19.99-$21.99 each and accessories/outfits are priced between $12.99-$21.99. Links to a few of our favorites can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

nuiMO Plush

Have plenty of fun with classic characters like Mickey Mouse and his buddy Pluto or mix it up with fun additions like Tiana, Dale or Sally!

nuiMO Accessories

It’s time to dress up and accessorize! Whether your nuiMOs are joining you for a day at your favorite Disney Park or an Instagram worthy photo shoot, planning the right outfit is essential. Whip up some fall favorite treats with the baking set, get super glam with trendy glasses, show off their incredible balance with a cool skateboard and transform your friend into their favorite Disney Villain!

