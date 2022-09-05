Halloween 2022: Not-So-Scary Disney Villains Outfits Join the Disney nuiMO Line

- Just like us, Disney nuiMOs have their own obsessions and guess what they like? Halloween costumes and Disney villains!
- This year the nuiMO gang is sporting new cosplay inspired styles by designer Wes Jenkins (who co-designed looks for the Everyday Cosplay outfits from 2021) that focus on five fan favorite villains:
- Dr. Facilier
- Evil Queen
- Hades
- Ursula
- Maleficent
- Each look comes with the full outfit, an accessory (bag or headpiece), and three of the styles also include shoes.
- Whether you’re looking for fun fall fashion, or are planning an all out Halloween celebration for your plush pals, these fantastic designs bring out the best of the spooky and silly.
- Guests can find these Halloween outfits and other nuiMO styles available now on shopDisney.
- Fashions are priced at $17.99 each. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Halloween StylesDisney nuiMOs Dr. Facilier-Inspired Outfit by Wes Jenkins – The Princess and the Frog Disney nuiMOs Evil Queen-Inspired Outfit by Wes Jenkins – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Disney nuiMOs Hades-Inspired Outfit by Wes Jenkins – Hercules Disney nuiMOs Ursula-Inspired Outfit by Wes Jenkins – The Little Mermaid Disney nuiMOs Maleficent-Inspired Outfit by Wes Jenkins – Sleeping Beauty Disney nuiMOs Plush:
- After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States this past January.
- nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.
- Recent characters that have debuted here include:
- Tiana (September 2022)
- Jack and Sally re-release (August 2022)
- Pluto (July 2022)
- Marie (June 2022)
