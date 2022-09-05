Halloween 2022: Not-So-Scary Disney Villains Outfits Join the Disney nuiMO Line

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)\

Just like us, Disney nuiMOs

This year the nuiMO gang is sporting new cosplay inspired styles by designer Wes Jenkins (who co-designed looks for the Everyday Cosplay outfits Dr. Facilier Evil Queen Hades Ursula Maleficent

Each look comes with the full outfit, an accessory (bag or headpiece), and three of the styles also include shoes.

Whether you’re looking for fun fall fashion, or are planning an all out Halloween celebration for your plush pals, these fantastic designs bring out the best of the spooky and silly.

Guests can find these Halloween outfits and other nuiMO styles available now on shopDisney

Fashions are priced at $17.99 each. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Halloween Styles

After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States this past January.

nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

Recent characters that have debuted here include: Tiana Jack and Sally re-release Pluto Marie



