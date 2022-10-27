New Items Join the Menu at City Works Eatery & Pour House in Disney Springs

City Works Eatery & Pour House in Disney Springs has shared three new items joining their menu on November 15th.
What’s Happening:
- Known for its sports viewing experience and 90 beers on tap, City Works offers brilliant twists on American classics.
- The new menu features:
- Ahi Tuna BLT – Togarashi spiced seared RARE tuna, hardwood smoked bacon, arugula, vine-ripened tomato, sriracha garlic aioli, challah bread
- Creole Chicken – Beer battered shrimp, Asian slaw, chili aioli, sriracha, sesame seeds, micro cilantro, white corn tortilla
- Grilled Cheese – Grilled marinated French cut chicken breast, steamed white rice, andouille sausage, corn succotash, creole butter, chili oil, scallions
- The refreshed menu will also debut a Smoked section that allows guests to customize meals choosing from a variety of smoked meats and mouth-watering sides.
More Disney Springs News:
- Wakanda comes to the AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24 with a display of costumes from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now on display.
- A fun new series of ornaments have arrived just in time for the holiday season at Walt Disney World. We spotted these at Disney's Days of Christmas store in Disney Springs.
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can now get their hands on an exclusive Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket, available at the four parks and Disney Springs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning