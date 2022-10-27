New Items Join the Menu at City Works Eatery & Pour House in Disney Springs

City Works Eatery & Pour House in Disney Springs has shared three new items joining their menu on November 15th.

What’s Happening:

Known for its sports viewing experience and 90 beers on tap, City Works offers brilliant twists on American classics.

The new menu features:

Ahi Tuna BLT – Togarashi spiced seared RARE tuna, hardwood smoked bacon, arugula, vine-ripened tomato, sriracha garlic aioli, challah bread

Creole Chicken – Beer battered shrimp, Asian slaw, chili aioli, sriracha, sesame seeds, micro cilantro, white corn tortilla

Grilled Cheese – Grilled marinated French cut chicken breast, steamed white rice, andouille sausage, corn succotash, creole butter, chili oil, scallions

The refreshed menu will also debut a Smoked section that allows guests to customize meals choosing from a variety of smoked meats and mouth-watering sides.

More Disney Springs News: