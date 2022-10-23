Photos: “Black Panther: Wakanda Foerver” Costumes On Display at AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24

Wakanda comes to Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort with a display of costumes from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now on display. The film will play exclusively in theaters beginning November 11th and AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24 will have the film in premium formats, including Dolby Cinema. Guests can currently see the display on the backside of the concession stand near the movie theater’s main entrance across from Splitsville Luxury Lanes.

Two glass cases feature costumes for Shuri (Letitia Wright) and M’Baku (Winston Duke).

These screen-worn costumes also include some of Wakanda’s most precious resources, like Shuri’s Kimoyo Bead Bracelet, made from Vibranium. These serve multiple purposes, from medical assistance and data scanning to communication and powering Wakandan vehicles.

Wakandan Jabari Tribe leader M’Baku once faced off against Shuri’s brother T’Challah, but is now a member of the Tribal Council. Like Shuri, this costume is accompanied by M’Baku’s Knobkerrie.

The Knobkerrie proves to be a powerful weapon, with a hard rounded edge that can be brought down on enemies like a hammer, and a sharp pointed edge that can acting like a sword. It’s one of the reasons why M’Baku survived not only his duel with the Black Panther, but also the Battle of Mount Bashenga, the Battle of Wakanda, and the Battle of Earth.

If you’re seeing a movie at AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24, plan a little extra time to check out this display. And don’t miss your chance to see Marvel Studios’ next blockbuster film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exclusively in theaters on November 11th.