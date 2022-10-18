Annual Passholder Exclusive Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to get their hands on an exclusive Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket.

What’s Happening:

  • Starting October 25th, 2022, Passholders can get their hands on a Passholder-exclusive Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket––available while supplies last.
  • Pop on over to the following locations to purchase your popcorn bucket:
  • Please note that Passholders must present a valid Annual Pass and a valid photo ID to purchase.

