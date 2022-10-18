Annual Passholder Exclusive Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to get their hands on an exclusive Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket.
What’s Happening:
- Starting October 25th, 2022, Passholders can get their hands on a Passholder-exclusive Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket––available while supplies last.
- Pop on over to the following locations to purchase your popcorn bucket:
- City Hall Popcorn Cart at Magic Kingdom
- Popcorn Cart near Creations Shop at EPCOT
- Feeding Ground Popcorn Cart at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Hollywood Popcorn Cart at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- West Side Cart at Disney Springs
- Please note that Passholders must present a valid Annual Pass and a valid photo ID to purchase.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Akershus Royal Banquet Hall at EPCOT are both set to reopen at the beginning of November.
- On November 1st, Tusker House Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will return to an all-you-can-eat buffet style experience.
- Due to a cold front approaching the Walt Disney World Resort area, Typhoon Lagoon is set to be closed this Wednesday, October 19th.
