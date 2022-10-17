Typhoon Lagoon To Be Closed Wednesday, October 19th for Low Temperatures

Due to a cold front approaching the Walt Disney World Resort area, Typhoon Lagoon is set to be closed this Wednesday, October 19th.

What’s Happening:

The posted hours on the Walt Disney World website and My Disney Experience app list Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park as closed on Wednesday, October 19th.

This closure is due to cooler than usual temperatures for the Lake Buena Vista area, with a high of 69 degrees and a low of 54 degrees on Wednesday.

Currently, Typhoon Lagoon is expected to reopen on Thursday, October 20th, when temperatures increase slightly.

If you’re staying at the Walt Disney World Resort on this day, be sure to also check the hours of the Resort pools, as they may also be affected by the cooler temperatures.

