Monsieur Paul To Reopen At EPCOT Later This Month

After being closed for over two years, a Disney Signature Dining Experience is returning to EPCOT when Monsieur Paul reopens their doors at the park in World Showcase later this month.

The signature dining experience at EPCOT’s France Pavilion, Monsieur Paul, is set to reopen its doors for the first time in over two years on October 18th, 2022.

The restaurant closed alongside EPCOT back in March of 2020 due to the Global COVID-19 pandemic, and never reopened after the park did in July of that same year.

The restaurant, a Disney Signature Dining Experience, invites guests to delight in the culture and flavors of France that renowned chef Paul Bocuse has shared with the world for decades.

Formerly Bistro de Paris restaurant, Monsieur Paul is located just upstairs from Les Chefs de France, the French Brasserie in the France Pavilion.

The restaurant also features a focused wine list, inventive twists on traditional French dinner and breathtaking views of World Showcase allowing guests to savor delectable cuisine in a serene setting. The décor in this restaurant presents classic French architecture with bright colors and a touch of modern design. Window-side tables offer a unique vantage of EPCOT.