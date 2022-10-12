Monsieur Paul To Reopen At EPCOT Later This Month

After being closed for over two years, a Disney Signature Dining Experience is returning to EPCOT when Monsieur Paul reopens their doors at the park in World Showcase later this month.
What’s Happening:
- The signature dining experience at EPCOT’s France Pavilion, Monsieur Paul, is set to reopen its doors for the first time in over two years on October 18th, 2022.
- The restaurant closed alongside EPCOT back in March of 2020 due to the Global COVID-19 pandemic, and never reopened after the park did in July of that same year.
- Reservation details are promised soon on the official Walt Disney World website, and cannot be made at this time.
- The restaurant, a Disney Signature Dining Experience, invites guests to delight in the culture and flavors of France that renowned chef Paul Bocuse has shared with the world for decades.
- Formerly Bistro de Paris restaurant, Monsieur Paul is located just upstairs from Les Chefs de France, the French Brasserie in the France Pavilion.
- The restaurant also features a focused wine list, inventive twists on traditional French dinner and breathtaking views of World Showcase allowing guests to savor delectable cuisine in a serene setting. The décor in this restaurant presents classic French architecture with bright colors and a touch of modern design. Window-side tables offer a unique vantage of EPCOT.
