What to Expect When Tusker House Restaurant Reopens on November 1st

What's Happening:

Beginning November 1st Tusker House Restaurant will be transitioning into an all-you-can-eat buffet style experience and reservations are now available.

Their menu is filled with African-inspired flavors as there will be so many options, from breakfast to dinner.

For lunch, there will be a variety of breads and dips, as well as house specialties like the spit-roasted Tandoori Chicken and Green Curry Shrimp. For those who want a plant-based option, there is the Cauliflower Bunny Chow, and various salads.

If you want to keep it a little more simple, there are options including corn dog nuggets and macaroni and cheese, to name a few.

You may also see some familiar faces as Donald Duck and some of his pals join you.