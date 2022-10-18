Kona Cafe Ready To Reopen November 1st With New And Returning Favorites

Walt Disney World’s Kona Cafe is ready to reopen with an enhanced table service experience next month, but don’t worry! Some of those fan favorite menu items are slated to return so don’t worry too much about that Tonga Toast!

What’s Happening:

At Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, the delicious Kona Cafe will soon be returning from its recent refurbishment. Beginning Nov. 1, guests can once again dine at this fan-favorite restaurant but now with a refreshed experience.

The look, feel, and even some flavors of this relaxed café will be different, yet familiar. Kona Cafe will feature American cuisine with that Asian flare that makes it so unique and guests will still be able to watch the chefs at work in the onstage sushi kitchen.

There are breakfast favorites that have cemented their place on the menu, including the delicious and can’t-miss Tonga Toast and Pineapple Macadamia Nut Pancakes served at breakfast.

Several items are also slated to be returning to the menu like the Big Kahuna Burger and Seafood Pu Pu Platter and even a new plant-based offering for dinner, the Sautéed Red Quinoa.

Located at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World, Kona Cafe is open to the tropical ambiance of the Great Ceremonial House and serves breakfast delights, satisfies big lunchtime appetites, and offers divine dinner selections that include sushi rolls, poke bowls and chef-recommended dishes like the Kona-braised short rib—all served amid the relaxed atmosphere of this Polynesian restaurant.

Kona Cafe is set to reopen on November 1st at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort with the enhanced table service experience, but guests staying at the resort can still use the My Disney Experience app to Mobile Order from Kona Cafe To-Go, which is also currently offering selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and can be picked up next to Kona Island at the resort.