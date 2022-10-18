Photos: New Ornaments Now Available at Walt Disney World

A fun new series of ornaments have arrived just in time for the holiday season at Walt Disney World. We spotted these at Disney's Days of Christmas store in Disney Springs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

These new ornaments are inspired by random things from throughout the world of Disney, and all retail for $29.99. First is a Main Street U.S.A. trash can that will go along well with your salt and pepper trash can selection.

Mickey’s gloves hold a classic box of popcorn.

It might look good, but we wouldn’t recommend eating this Minnie Mouse Apple.

A letterman jacket featuring the logo from the 1990s version of The Mickey Mouse Club.

This classic Mickey Mouse watch design is translated into an ornament.

And finally, a classic Mickey Mouse Pretzel!

More Walt Disney World News: