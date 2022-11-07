Bring “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to Your Disney Wardrobe with an Ear Headband and Loungefly Backpack

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Marvel fans are gearing up—literally—for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with new clothing, accessories and collectibles from retailers worldwide. Today, shopDisney introduced a new Ear Headband and mini backpack that are perfect for a visit to the movie theater or trip to Disney parks.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • New merchandise inspired by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has landed at shopDisney including Ear Headband and mini backpack.
  • Fashionistas and fanboys and fangirls can showcase their Marvel obsession with these trendy styles designed for Black Panther and the Talocan leader Namor.
  • The Ears are sleek black with the signature Black Panther motif on the front and a cryptic “Wakanda Forever” in electric blue on the back.

  • Loungefly fans will love the mini backpack that’s base is light blue and accented with the browns, blues, greens and oranges of the Talocanias traditional attire.
  • Both items are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $29.99-$88.00
  • Links to the individual items can be found below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ear Headband for Adults

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Loungefly Mini Backpack

More Black Panther Merchandise:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts in theaters on November 11th!