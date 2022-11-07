Bring “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to Your Disney Wardrobe with an Ear Headband and Loungefly Backpack

Marvel fans are gearing up—literally—for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with new clothing, accessories and collectibles from retailers worldwide. Today, shopDisney introduced a new Ear Headband and mini backpack that are perfect for a visit to the movie theater or trip to Disney parks.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- New merchandise inspired by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has landed at shopDisney including Ear Headband and mini backpack.
- Fashionistas and fanboys and fangirls can showcase their Marvel obsession with these trendy styles designed for Black Panther and the Talocan leader Namor.
- The Ears are sleek black with the signature Black Panther motif on the front and a cryptic “Wakanda Forever” in electric blue on the back.
- Loungefly fans will love the mini backpack that’s base is light blue and accented with the browns, blues, greens and oranges of the Talocanias traditional attire.
- Both items are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $29.99-$88.00
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ear Headband for Adults
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Loungefly Mini Backpack
More Black Panther Merchandise:
- Love what you see here? Well, there’s so much more including shopDisney’s World of Wakanda collection that spans apparel and collectibles as well as statement jewelry.
- In anticipation of the new film we’ve rounded up some of the latest merchandise collections from a variety of brands like Adidas, Funko, MAC Cosmetics, Hasbro and more.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts in theaters on November 11th!