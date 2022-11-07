Bring “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to Your Disney Wardrobe with an Ear Headband and Loungefly Backpack

Marvel fans are gearing up—literally—for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with new clothing, accessories and collectibles from retailers worldwide. Today, shopDisney introduced a new Ear Headband and mini backpack that are perfect for a visit to the movie theater or trip to Disney parks.

New merchandise inspired by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has landed at shopDisney including Ear Headband and mini backpack.

Fashionistas and fanboys and fangirls can showcase their Marvel obsession with these trendy styles designed for Black Panther and the Talocan leader Namor.

The Ears are sleek black with the signature Black Panther motif on the front and a cryptic “Wakanda Forever” in electric blue on the back.

Loungefly fans will love the mini backpack that’s base is light blue and accented with the browns, blues, greens and oranges of the Talocanias traditional attire.

Both items are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $29.99-$88.00

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ear Headband for Adults

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Loungefly Mini Backpack

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts in theaters on November 11th!