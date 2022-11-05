Bring Power and Grace to Your Personal Style with the Black Panther: World of Wakanda Jewelry Assortment

This past summer, the D23 Expo 2022 introduced fans to a brand new Black Panther: World of Wakanda line that featured an impressive assortment of apparel and collectibles. They also previewed bold statement jewelry coming to shopDisney and those stunning pieces have finally arrived.

What’s Happening:

Marvel fans can dive into the adventures of the Black Panther films with shopDisney’s World of Wakanda Collection that’s inspired by the characters and vibrant landscape of the fictional nation.

Since early September, fans have been able to shop collectibles and apparel from and now the sleek jewelry assortment styled after the Black Panther costume and Wakanda's technological inventions.

Currently there are five pieces that span earrings, bracelets and necklaces featuring silver, black, purple and pearlescent coloring.

The Black Panther: World of Wakanda jewelry collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $39.99-$195.00

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Double Kimoyo Beads Bracelet

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Earrings

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Double Strand Necklace

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Necklace

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Cuff Bracelet

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts in theaters on November 11th!