Former Miss Universe Andrea Meza Visits Walt Disney World for the First Time

Former Miss Universe and Mexican host and model Andrea Meza recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort for the very first time.
What’s Happening:
- Along with her boyfriend, influencer Ryan Proctor, Meza visited Walt Disney World for the first time.
- At the Magic Kingdom, they posed in front of Cinderella Castle with Cinderella, Andrea’s favorite princess, as well as attempting to lift the sword from the stone.
- During their visit, Andrea and Ryan also visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios and experienced the return of the legendary nighttime spectacular, Fanstamic!
More Walt Disney World News:
- With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to impact Florida this week, Walt Disney World has announced some closures and cancellations.
- Walt Disney World is making the transition into the holiday season and Magic Kingdom already has the holidays in full swing. Guests can now see the traditional decor they’ve seen the past several years peppered throughout Main Street USA and the rest of the park.
- Electric Convenience Vehicles (ECVs) are commonly rented at the parks of Walt Disney World and the resort is now taking their waitlist system into the 21st century with a new digital platform.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning