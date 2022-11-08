Former Miss Universe Andrea Meza Visits Walt Disney World for the First Time

Former Miss Universe and Mexican host and model Andrea Meza recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort for the very first time.

What’s Happening:

  • Along with her boyfriend, influencer Ryan Proctor, Meza visited Walt Disney World for the first time.
  • At the Magic Kingdom, they posed in front of Cinderella Castle with Cinderella, Andrea’s favorite princess, as well as attempting to lift the sword from the stone.
  • During their visit, Andrea and Ryan also visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios and experienced the return of  the legendary nighttime spectacular, Fanstamic!

