Walt Disney World Introduces Digital Waitlists For ECV Rentals

Electric Convenience Vehicles (ECVs) are commonly rented at the parks of Walt Disney World and the resort is now taking their waitlist system into the 21st century with a new, digital, platform.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World is introducing a new digital waitlist system for those guests wishing to rent ECVs while at the park. ECVs can be rented at multiple locations throughout the parks of the Walt Disney World Resort, and on busier days, those looking for the vehicles would find themselves on a waitlist to rent one as soon as one became available.

While the notion of the waitlist at the parks for the ECVs is nothing new, the digital offering definitely is. Now, guests can see where they are in line while waiting for a scooter to become available on those peak crowd days.

Guests will scan the QR code supplied outside of the rental location (typically at the stroller and wheelchair rental location near the front of the park) when capacity and supply is limited, and will then be guided to a third-party website.

From there, the guests will enter their party size, but signage indicates that this is not how many people are in the party, rather how many ECVs will be needed for rent.

Then guests will enter a bit of contact information and secure their place in a virtual queue that will also show where they are in the line for an ECV. When an ECV is available, the guest will be notified via text message.

There are a limited number of ECVs at each park available for rental, and it is always recommended that if you want to guarantee that you have an ECV or scooter available on your next visit to the parks, seek out a third party company so you can arrive and depart with one.