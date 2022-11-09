LEGOLAND Florida To Adjust Hours and Operations as Tropical Storm Nicole Arrives in Region

With Tropical Storm Nicole arriving in Central Florida this evening, LEGOLAND Florida has adjusted their park operations and hours for Thursday, November 10th.
What’s Happening:
- Due to the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole to the region surrounding LEGOLAND Florida, the park has adjusted some of their park hours and operations for the safety of employees and guests.
- LEGOLAND Florida has adjusted their park hours and operations for Thursday, November 10th, with LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park operating from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
- Peppa Pig Theme Park will be open from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
- LEGOLAND Water Park will be closed all day.
- LEGOLAND Florida Resort Hotels will remain open and will continue normal operations.
- The park promises that they will closely monitor the development and path of the storm, and will update this information as necessary.
- This information is already reflected on the official website for the destination, and will pop up immediately when you visit the page.
- Elsewhere in Central Florida, Walt Disney World has announced a phased closure of the parks of their resort, as did Universal Orlando Resort. SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, and Busch Gardens have all announced closures and operational changes as well.