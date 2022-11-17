The Mandalorian and Grogu to Arrive at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Tomorrow

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Having previously teased that The Mandalorian and Grogu would arrive at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney has now confirmed that the duo will debut tomorrow, November 18th.

What’s Happening:

  • At the D23 Expo in September, it was revealed that The Mandalorian and Grogu characters would be coming to Batuu West in mid-November.
  • With that timeframe, some had speculated that, perhaps, the characters would begin appearing on Life Day (today).
  • Alas, it seems they’ll be missing the celebration by a day as the Disney Parks official Twitter states that their arrival is set for tomorrow.
  • Currently, the (former?) bounty hunter and his sidekick are only expected to be seen at Disneyland and not at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios version of the land — although that could change in the future.
  • Either way, fans on the West Coast can keep an eye out for the dynamic duo starting November 18th.

More Disneyland News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning