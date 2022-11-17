The Mandalorian and Grogu to Arrive at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Tomorrow

Having previously teased that The Mandalorian and Grogu would arrive at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney has now confirmed that the duo will debut tomorrow, November 18th.

At the D23 Expo in September, it was revealed that The Mandalorian and Grogu characters would be coming to Batuu West in mid-November.

With that timeframe, some had speculated that, perhaps, the characters would begin appearing on Life Day

Alas, it seems they'll be missing the celebration by a day as the Disney Parks official Twitter

Currently, the (former?) bounty hunter and his sidekick are only expected to be seen at Disneyland and not at the Disney's Hollywood Studios

Either way, fans on the West Coast can keep an eye out for the dynamic duo starting November 18th.

