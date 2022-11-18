Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundsen Join Cast of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” on Disney+

Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundsen have joined the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+, according to Variety..

Duplass is set to play Hades, the god of the Underworld.

The character’s official description reads: Hades feels like an outcast from his family and a misunderstood genius. He holds a grudge for past wrongs and plays his cards close to the chest.

Omundson will play Hephaestus, the god of blacksmiths.

His official character description reads: Hephaestus became disabled when he was thrown off Mount Olympus as a babe. Despite that, his strength is legendary, and his capacity for kindness and mercy sets him apart from his brothers and sisters in the dog-eat-dog world of the gods.

Duplass is best known for his writing and directing talents, but as an actor he has been seen in the HBO series Industry, Netflix's The Chair, Amazon's Transparent and Hulu The Mindy Project.

Omundson is best known for his role in USA Network's Psych. He has also made recent appearances on shows like This Is Us, American Housewife and New Amsterdam.

The two of them join a cast that already includes: Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.



About Percy Jackson And The Olympians:

Percy Jackson And The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

The series is currently in production, but no official release date has been given at this time.