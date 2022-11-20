Tokyo Dining at EPCOT Now Closed for Refurbishment Until Summer 2023

Tokyo Dining at EPCOT’s Japan pavilion is now closed for a lengthy refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World announced on their official website that Tokyo Dining will be closed for refurbishment beginning today, November 20th.
- The location is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023.
- Disney mentioned to check back later for more details.
- At Tokyo Dining, you’ll be transported into a true cultural experience through the harmony of traditional Japanese food and hospitality. Enjoy the vibrant feel of modern Tokyo as you enjoy works of culinary art, as dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlook World Showcase Lagoon.
- With the temporary closure of Tokyo Dining, Takumi-Tei, Japan’s signature table-service restaurant and upscale dining experience, has reopened for the first time since March 2020.
- Check out our review of Takumi-Tei from when it first opened in 2019.
More EPCOT News:
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays kicks off next week and a new collection of merchandise featuring Olaf and Sven from Disney’s Frozen will be available during the festivities.
- Check out the complete Foodie Guide to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
- Annual Passholders visiting EPCOT for the International Festival of the Holidays can partake in a refreshing Cinnamon Frozen Coca-Cola.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning