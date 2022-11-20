Tokyo Dining at EPCOT Now Closed for Refurbishment Until Summer 2023

Tokyo Dining at EPCOT’s Japan pavilion is now closed for a lengthy refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World

The location is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023.

Disney mentioned to check back later for more details.

At Tokyo Dining, you’ll be transported into a true cultural experience through the harmony of traditional Japanese food and hospitality. Enjoy the vibrant feel of modern Tokyo as you enjoy works of culinary art, as dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlook World Showcase Lagoon.

