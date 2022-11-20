Tokyo Dining at EPCOT Now Closed for Refurbishment Until Summer 2023

Tokyo Dining at EPCOT’s Japan pavilion is now closed for a lengthy refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World announced on their official website that Tokyo Dining will be closed for refurbishment beginning today, November 20th.
  • The location is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023.
  • Disney mentioned to check back later for more details.
  • At Tokyo Dining, you’ll be transported into a true cultural experience through the harmony of traditional Japanese food and hospitality. Enjoy the vibrant feel of modern Tokyo as you enjoy works of culinary art, as dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlook World Showcase Lagoon.
  • With the temporary closure of Tokyo Dining, Takumi-Tei, Japan’s signature table-service restaurant and upscale dining experience, has reopened for the first time since March 2020.
  • Check out our review of Takumi-Tei from when it first opened in 2019.

