New Olaf and Sven Merchandise Coming to EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays kicks off next week and a new collection of merchandise featuring Olaf and Sven from Disney’s Frozen will be available during the festivities.

Frozen fans visiting the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will be able to pick up this wintery new collection of merchandise and the Disney Parks Blog

fans visiting the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will be able to pick up this wintery new collection of merchandise and the A new EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Olaf Dooney & Bourke tote featuring Olaf and a silhouette of EPCOT’s World Showcase will be available.

An Olaf light-up ornament and an Olaf and Sven mug will also be found at the festival.

And of course, a special EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Olaf & Sven Spirit Jersey will also be available to commemorate your trip to Walt Disney World

Some of the other items will include: A festival-inspired crew long sleeve tee for adults A new MagicBand design New trading pins

And for more holiday fun at the festival, guests of all ages can take part in Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt to search for holiday traditions Olaf has gathered from around the world, and lost along the way.

Take a look at the full Foodie Guide to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays here

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning