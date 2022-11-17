Passholder Exclusive Cinnamon Frozen Coca-Cola Available at EPCOT This Holiday Season

Just in time for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, Walt Disney World is offering a special drink just for Annual Passholders.
What’s Happening:
- Annual Passholders visiting EPCOT for the International Festival of the Holidays can partake in a refreshing Cinnamon Frozen Coca-Cola.
- Enjoy a flurry of flavor when you sip this cinnamon-flavored frozen soda. It’s garnished with apple chips and served in a Passholder-themed cup that you can take home.
- This Passholder-exclusive beverage is available at Refreshment Outpost, located in the small Africa section of World Showcase, only during EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, which runs November 25th through December 30th, 2022.
- Take a look at the full Foodie Guide to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays here.
