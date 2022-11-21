Hulu Offers New Black Friday Deal for Plan with Ads

Black Friday is coming up and the holiday shopping season is about to kick off. Hulu is getting in on the fun by offering a special Black Friday price.

New and eligible returning subscribers can get Hulu’s with-ads plan for just $1.99 a month.

That price is down 75% for the normal price for that particular plan.

The offer is good for Hulu (With Ads) for $1.99 a month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $7.99/month or then-current regular monthly price.

The deal ends at 11:59 PM PST on November 28th.

Subscribers can cancel anytime, effective at the end of their billing period but no refunds or credits will be given for partial months.

The offer is available for new and returning subscribers who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month only.

