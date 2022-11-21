Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2022

Hulu has revealed all of their December 2022 new additions, including the new 20th Century Studios comedy Darby and the Dead, a holiday sequel to The Binge, and FX’s Kindred. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Darby and the Dead – December 2

After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper (Riele Downs) gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth. But all that changes when Capri (Auli’i Cravalho), the Queen Bee of the school’s most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident, resulting in the obvious cancellation of her upcoming “Sweet 17.” Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri’s friends to proceed with the party as planned. In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself — which along the way allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living.

Back in the Groove: Series Premiere, Four-Night Event – December 5

Two all-new episodes available to stream daily 12/5-12/8.

Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic – where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes, “you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!” At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove.

Connect: Complete Season 1 – December 7

“Connect” stars Jung Haein as Ha Dongsoo, a new type of immortal human known as ‘Connect’, who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take his eyes. After suddenly waking up on an operating table part way through the surgery, Dongsoo is able to escape with one eye remaining, and later discovers that he can still see out of his missing eye, which is now being used by a serial killer who has been terrorizing the residents of Seoul. Determined to get back what was taken, Dongsoo will pursue the killer, taking whatever steps are necessary to make himself whole again.

It's A Wonderful Binge – December 9

Like the original film, the sequel is set in a near future where all drinking and drugs are banned except for on one glorious day known as The Binge. This year, that day happens to miraculously land on Christmas. The new holiday adventure will feature magical storybooks, catchy songs, stop-motion animation… and drugs! Lots of them! Merry Bingemas!

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4 – December 9

The hilarity is cranked up in Season 4 of "The Mighty Ones" as the gang discovers unexplored areas of the yard. They will do battle in a compost bin that doubles as a gladiator arena, become unwitting hosts of a party for a swarm of unruly cicadas, embark on a dangerous quest to get Leaf his first pair of pants, and even blast off into space — or what they think is space. Along the way, we’ll meet the long-lost fifth Mighty One, Gherkin, and Leaf and Twig’s estranged brother. The Mighty Ones’ imaginations run wild in these uproarious misadventures that are more than just another day in the yard.

FX's Kindred: Complete Season 1 – December 13

Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family. An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.

Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game: Complete Limited Series (ABC News) – December 14

The six-part series profiles entrepreneurs Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku, former Morehouse College golf champions who created the lifestyle brand Eastside Golf to promote diversity on the golf course. Directed and produced by Hannah Storm and her production company, Brainstormin’ Productions, the series follows the two young Black creators who strike a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to partner with Nike, Inc.’s Jordan Brand in designing an innovative line of golf sneakers and apparel to be worn on and off the course. Their brand, Eastside Golf, is epitomized by a logo of a Black golfer, a unique insignia that they hope will disrupt the industry by authentically inspiring a community to break down barriers, aspire for excellence, and create a future where we all belong.

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere – December 21

Starring the legendary Choi Minsik (“Old Boy”) in his first appearance in a drama series in over 26 years, “Big Bet” tells the unforgettable tale of a man, Cha Moosik, who, after a hard time in life, builds himself up from nothing to become a casino mogul in the Philippines. As the story progresses, Cha once again finds himself at rock bottom when he is investigated as part of a murder case. Determined not to let life beat him down yet again, Cha will risk everything he has, including his own life, to get himself back in the game.

Tracking Santa – A Hulu/ABC Holiday Special: Livestream – December 24

In this live broadcast, ABC’s Owned Television Stations will track Santa sightings across America as only Disney properties can. Starting at WABC in New York, the event will jump from station to station following Santa, with anchors in the studio tossing to reporters in the field, meteorologists tracking atmospheric disturbances that can only be Santa himself, celebrity shout outs and holiday greetings, live chats with Santa, and much more.

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11 – December 26

The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In Season 11, the small town contends with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble. And that’s just for starters.

New On Hulu in December

December 1

Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (TMS)

Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7 (CBS)

Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED) (Viz)

Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2 (MTV)

Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3 (CBS)

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13 (A&E)

The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30 (MTV)

Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2 (MTV)

A Chance for Christmas (2021)

Anger Management (2003)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Barney's Version (2010)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Being Julia (2004)

Brothers (2009)

Christine (1983)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Good Kids (2016)

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

Hancock (2008)

The Happening (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

I'm Glad It's Christmas (2022)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Marmaduke (2010)

Never Back Down (2008)

Only You (1994)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997) (25th Anniversary)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Rider (2018)

Rio (2011)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002) (20th Anniversary)

The Scout (1994)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

This Christmas (2007) (15th Anniversary)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987) (35th Anniversary)

White Men Can't Jump (1992) (30th Anniversary)

Witless Protection (2008)

December 2

Darby and the Dead (2022) (Hulu Original)

American Carnage (2021)

Gone in the Night (2022)

December 3

Huda's Salon (2021)

December 5

Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes (Fox)

December 7

Connect: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

December 8

The Night House

Proximity (2020)

December 9

It's A Wonderful Binge (2022) (Hulu Original)

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere (ABC)

Fate of a Sport (2022)

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

White Elephant (2022)

December 10

Offseason (2021)

December 11

Retrograde (2022)

Rogue (2020)

December 12

Batman Begins (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

Dunkirk (2017)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002) (20th Anniversary)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) (10th Anniversary)

December 13

FX's Kindred: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)

December 14

Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

December 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere (ABC)

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special (Lifetime)

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special (A&E)

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)

Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11 (WEtv)

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special (A&E)

The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3 (History)

Freddie Mercury: Special (A&E)

Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)

Guns N' Roses: Special (A&E)

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2 (WEtv)

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8 (WEtv)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14 (Lifetime)

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2 (WEtv)

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special (A&E)

Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special (History)

Third Reich: The Fall: Special (History)

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1 (fyi)

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

360 (2011)

Life Partners (2014)

December 16

Collide (2022)

I Love My Dad (2022)

December 18

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

December 19

Paranoia (2013)

The Torch (2022)

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)

December 20

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7 (AMC)

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7 (AMC)

December 21

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

December 23

Mack + Rita (2022)

Sharp Stick (2022)

December 24

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream (ABC)

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere (Nat Geo)

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

December 25

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream (ABC)

Mfkz (2018)

December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11 (Hulu Original)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) (40th Anniversary)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) (5th Anniversary)

Last Looks (2021)

December 27

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

December 30

Delia’s Gone (2022)

Into the Deep (2022)

The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)

December 31

Enough Said (2013)

Runner Runner (2013)

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream (ABC)

Leaving Hulu in December

December 1

The DUFF (2015)

December 14

All Good Things (2010)

Nature Calls (2012)

December 31

8 Mile (2002)

About Last Night (1986)

About Time (2013)

Adaptation. (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Another Earth (2011)

Baby Boy (2001)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Billboard Dad (1999)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

City of Angels (1998)

The Collection (2012)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

The Descendants (2011)

Desperado (1995)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Don't Say A Word (2001)

Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride II (1995)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Fired Up! (2009)

The Fisher King (1991)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

Gandhi (1982)

Get Smart (2008)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

Grandma's Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

Hall Pass (2011)

Hancock (2008)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

He Got Game (1998)

Higher Learning (1995)

The Hulk (2003)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole (2010)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Mama (2013)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Maverick (1994)

The New Age (1994)

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Norman (2017)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Open Water (2004)

Passport to Paris (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Phantom

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

Pleasantville (1998)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Poseidon (2006)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Q & A (1990)

Robot And Frank (2012)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Short Circuit (1986)

Silent Hill (2006)

Sinister 2 (2015)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spanglish (2004)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Stir Crazy (1980)

Stripes (1981)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

Surf's Up (2007)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Switching Goals (1999)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

That Night (1993)

This Christmas (2007)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Watch (2012)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

Wild Wild West (1999)

X-Men (2000)

Year One (2009)

