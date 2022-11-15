New Docuseries “Grails” Coming to Hulu

ABC News Studios is taking a behind-the-scenes look at the sneaker industry in the new series Grails, set to premiere Wednesday, December 14, on Hulu. The six-part series profiles entrepreneurs Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku, former Morehouse College golf champions who created the lifestyle brand Eastside Golf to promote diversity on the golf course.

Directed and produced by Hannah Storm and her production company, Brainstormin’ Productions, the series follows the two young Black creators who strike a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to partner with Nike, Inc.’s Jordan Brand in designing an innovative line of golf sneakers and apparel to be worn on and off the course.

Their brand, Eastside Golf, is epitomized by a logo of a Black golfer, a unique insignia that they hope will disrupt the industry by authentically inspiring a community to break down barriers, aspire for excellence, and create a future where we all belong.

Eastside Golf and Jordan Brand dropped their first collaboration, the Air Jordan IV sneakers, in August 2021.

Following the success of last year’s limited release, Eastside Golf’s latest Jordan Brand capsule collection, “Out the Mud”, launched on November 12, 2022, to even more acclaim.

The series includes interviews with notable figures, including sports stars and industry leaders such as: GRAMMY Award-winning artist and producer DJ Khaled Shark Tank founder and CEO of FUBU Daymond John Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul Sports executive Shawn “Pecas” Costner Founder of Stock X and co-founder of Fanatics Collectibles Josh Luber Sneaker enthusiast Mark “Mayor” Farese Rapper and entrepreneur Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena Sneaker influencer Marissa Hill PGA TOUR golfer and former World Number One Luke Donald Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia PGA TOUR golfer Joseph Bramlett Professional golfer Wyatt Worthington The First Pair author Christyna Pourhabib

Grails is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Brainstormin’ Productions. Roxanna Sherwood is senior executive producer for ABC News Studios. Hannah Storm, Steve Bartels and Shawn “Pecas” Costner are executive producers. The series is produced by Johnson McKelvey. Hannah Storm is the director.

