Videos: Updated Holiday Storyteller Shows at the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

One of the highlights every year during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays are the Holiday Storytellers found in each World Showcase pavilion. This year, most of the Holiday Storytellers tales have been updated, featuring the same stories, but with new ways of telling them. We have videos of three of this year’s retooled shows.

In Norway, you can celebrate the season with laughter as a mischievous Barn Santa visits Sigrid, an unsuspecting Christmas storyteller.

Watch Norway’s Mischievous Magical Barn Santa 2022 | EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays:

For comparison, here is a performance from 2021:

Over in Italy, come hear the tale of La Befana, the kind-hearted witch who visits sleeping young children on the Eve of the Epiphany.

Watch Italy featuring La Befana 2022 | EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays:

And here is the show from 2021:

Visit with Père Noel in France and rediscover the magic of Christmas through the letter of a delightful child.

Watch France featuring Père Noël 2022 | EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays:

Finally, here is the last show from 2021:

