Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show — Cyber Monday Edition

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 102.5 – November 28th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today is a special edition focusing on Cyber Monday deals from our favorite retailers. Let’s go shopping!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Christmas 2022: Cyber Monday Disney Deals In Store and Online

Cyber Monday is here kicking off the final big push for Christmas shopping. The best thing about this merchandise holiday is that you don’t even have to leave home to score big deals, and the offers continue all day long. So what are some of our favorite Disney deals of the day? So glad you asked!

Cyber Monday Tiered Savings at shopDisney

We love a good sale and this Cyber Monday shopDisney is full of discounts on hundreds of magical essentials. Fans can virtually swing by shopDisney for tiered sitewide savings as well as enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+.

Cyber Monday Flash Sale: Take 30% Off Everything at RockLove Including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and More

It’s Cyber Monday and that means…you should treat yourself to something exquisite! If you’ve been eyeing RockLove’s various Disney collections today’s the day to go shopping as they are offering 30% off sitewide!

Cyber Monday – Final Doorbusters – RSVLTS

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has some awesome Doorbuster deals on their popular Kunuflex button down shirts and other apparel items. Sadly, their Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars designs aren’t part of the deep discounts, but take heart, because many of these styles are currently $3.50-$5 off, and you get a free gift when you spend $75+!

Four Walt Disney World Resorts Inspire Disney Resort Home Collection by Sobel Westex

Sobel Westex might not be a name you’re familiar with, but if you’ve stayed at select Disney resorts, you’ve likely slept on their sheets, relaxed on their pillows and even freshened up with their towels. Now you can bring the Disney resort experience home to your personal space with the new Disney Resorts Home Collection.

Classic Villains — Besame Cosmetics

The air has changed and if it feels like something sinister is lurking nearby, you’re right! Disney Villains have taken over some of our favorite brands including Bésame Cosmetics.

Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals On Collectibles, Apparel, Toys and More

Happy Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Star Wars fans! As the holiday shopping season heats up, dozens of brands are launching sales on their most popular Star Wars gifts so that you can make this year’s presents the most galactic ever!

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!