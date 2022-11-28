We love a good sale and this Cyber Monday shopDisney is full of discounts on hundreds of magical essentials. Fans can virtually swing by shopDisney for tiered sitewide savings as well as enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+.

Ok folks, it’s time to get serious about your holiday shopping, especially if you’re in the market for some Disney goodies.

As part of today’s Cyber Monday sales, shopDisney is offering three levels of discounts—including select sale items—sitewide with savings up to 30% off:

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered! Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

Cyber Monday Deals

Holiday fun is extra cheery when it’s Disney themed!

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Serving Tray

Mickey Mouse Icon Hanukkah T-Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Santa Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey Mouse Holiday Starbucks Stainless Steel Water Bottle – Disneyland

While Tiana (the newest doll) is not yet discounted, the previous two Disney Designer Collection releases—Briar Rose and Belle—are included in this sale!

Briar Rose Limited Edition Doll – Sleeping Beauty – Disney Designer Collection – 11''

Disney Designer Collection Belle Limited Edition Doll – Beauty and the Beast – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 12 1/2''

Tiana Collection by Color Me Courtney popped up during the D23 Expo and is a bright and beautiful way to honor one of Disney’s greatest princesses.

Tiana Ear Headband by Color Me Courtney – The Princess and the Frog

Tiana Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Color Me Courtney

Tiana Earring Set by Color Me Courtney – The Princess and the Frog

The kids are coming over for holiday fun and need to be entertained…with puzzles and board games!

Star Wars Holiday Four-Pack Puzzle Set

Alice in Wonderland Teacups Match Game

Lilo & Stitch Monopoly Game

Get comfy and extra stylish with Disney Sweaters inspired by four classic characters and their unique personalities.

Daisy Duck Pullover Knit Sweater for Adults

Mickey Mouse Pullover Knit Sweater for Adults

Or prepare for the elements with National Geographic’s apparel line that was inspired by the ocean and marine wildlife.

National Geographic Seahorse Pullover Hoodie for Women

National Geographic Polar Ice Quilted Vest for Women

If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!