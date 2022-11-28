Christmas 2022: Cyber Monday Disney Deals In Store and Online

Cyber Monday is here kicking off the final big push for Christmas shopping. The best thing about this merchandise holiday is that you don’t even have to leave home to score big deals, and the offers continue all day long. So what are some of our favorite Disney deals of the day? So glad you asked!

shopDisney

Cyber Monday Tiered Savings at shopDisney

Your destination for all things Disney! Today only, it’s a tiered savings event with discounts up to 30% off (some restrictions apply) and Free Standard Shipping on orders of $75+ with the code CYBER.

Pyrex

Holiday Deals | Corelle

Prep, serve and store in style with Pyrex kitchen essentials. Designs include Mickey and Friends, Grogu, Darth Vader, Black Panther and many more. Save 50% off sitewide when you spend $149+ with the code FLASH50 at checkout. Free shipping is automatically included on orders of $99+.

Entertainment Earth

Cyber Monday Sales: Deep Discounts on Holiday Gifts – Entertainment Earth

Shopping for nerdy gifts for the holidays? Check out the huge selection of toys and collectibles at Entertainment Earth. Save up to 85% off select items spanning Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and other franchises. As an added bonus, use our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+!

RockLove

Cyber Monday Flash Sale: Take 30% Off Everything at RockLove Including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and More

If you or someone you love is a Disney nerd, RockLove has all themed jewelry you’ll ever need! They don’t often host sales on their handcrafted styles, so you don’t want to miss out today's Flash Sale. Need some inspo? We love the Kyber Crystal necklaces and the Loki Chevron Ring.

Bésame Cosmetics

Classic Villains – Besame Cosmetics

Made locally in Burbank, California, Bésame offers premium beauty products inspired by every decade of makeup trends! Save 30% off sitewide during their Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale on a wide range of products including the new Disney Villains collection. Use the code: BFCM30

Regal Robot

Cyber Monday: Regal Robot Offers 30% Off Star Wars Decor – Mandalorian Sculptures, Boba Fett Plaques, More

Bring home delightfully detailed Star Wars collectibles from Regal Robot. High quality and perfect for display, you can treat yourself or share some extra joy with a Star Wars collector this holiday season. Take 30% off in-stock items when you use the code HOLIDAY30.

Disney on Broadway

Get 25% Off Select Disney On Broadway Touring Performances

Today is the last day to get 25% off select Disney on Broadway touring performances of Aladdin, Frozen, and The Lion King with the code WISH25.

LEGO

Black Friday/Cyber Monday Toy Deals 2022 | Official LEGO® Shop US

Save anywhere from 15%-40% on a wide selection of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars sets, helmets, art projects and more. Discounts are as marked, no code needed. Plus LEGO VIP members can also enjoy free gifts with purchase (in-store and online) at select sending tiers (while supplies last).

Sobel Westex

Four Walt Disney World Resorts Inspire Disney Resort Home Collection by Sobel Westex

At long last the Disney Resort Home Collection has arrived at Sobel Westex and just in time for Cyber Monday savings! Four bedding sets themed to Walt Disney World Resorts —Grand Floridian, Contemporary, Polynesian Village and Animal Kingdom Lodge—bring the essence of your favorite hotel to your bedroom. Save 25% on the collection now through December 30th.

Star Wars

Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals On Collectibles, Apparel, Toys and More

Happy Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Star Wars fans! As the holiday shopping season heats up, dozens of brands are launching sales on their most popular Star Wars gifts so that you can make this year’s presents the most galactic ever!

RSVLTS

Cyber Monday – Final Doorbusters – RSVLTS

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has some awesome Doorbuster deals on their popular Kunuflex button down shirts and other apparel items. Sadly, their Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars designs aren’t part of the deep discounts, but take heart, because many of these styles are currently $3.50-$5 off, and you get a free gift when you spend $75+!

Her Universe

Shop By License | HerUniverse

Take up to 70% off some of the hottest styles in all of fandom. Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Princesses and several other franchises are included in the epic sale. Geek Couture never looked so good!