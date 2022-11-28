Cyber Monday Flash Sale: Take 30% Off Everything at RockLove Including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and More

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

It’s Cyber Monday and that means…you should treat yourself to something exquisite! If you’ve been eyeing RockLove’s various Disney collections today’s the day to go shopping as they are offering 30% off sitewide!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • It’s not often that RockLove hosts a sale on their jewelry and we don’t blame them. Many of their high quality accessories are extremely detailed, handmade or hand finished and simply unique.
  • Today, though, RockLove is treating fans to a Cyber Monday flash sale on their entire assortment of beautiful jewelry!  
  • Whether you’re getting one piece you’ve been eyeing, or opting to scoop up several styles, these fan-inspired looks are sure to be star pieces in your collection.

Jack Skellington Stud Earrings – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jewelry from RockLove

Ball Earrings – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Pixar Studio's Jewelry from RockLove

Eye of Agamotto Signet Ring – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Doctor Strange Jewelry from RockLove

Wisdom Tassel Earrings – Officially Licensed Disney's Mulan Jewelry from RockLove

Disney X RockLove BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Enchanted Rose Intaglio Pendant

Disney X RockLove TANGLED Rapunzel Keepsake Necklace – Silver

Star Wars X RockLove LOLA Droid Necklace

Mace Windu Kyber Crystal Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Star Wars Jewelry from RockLove

Kylo Ren Kyber Crystal Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Star Wars Jewelry from RockLove