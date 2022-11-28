Cyber Monday Flash Sale: Take 30% Off Everything at RockLove Including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and More

It’s Cyber Monday and that means…you should treat yourself to something exquisite! If you’ve been eyeing RockLove’s various Disney collections today’s the day to go shopping as they are offering 30% off sitewide!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s not often that RockLove hosts a sale on their jewelry and we don’t blame them. Many of their high quality accessories are extremely detailed, handmade or hand finished and simply unique.

Today, though, RockLove is treating fans to a Cyber Monday flash sale on their entire assortment of beautiful jewelry!

Whether you’re getting one piece you’ve been eyeing, or opting to scoop up several styles, these fan-inspired looks are sure to be star pieces in your collection.

Jack Skellington Stud Earrings – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jewelry from RockLove



Ball Earrings – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Pixar Studio's Jewelry from RockLove



Eye of Agamotto Signet Ring – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Doctor Strange Jewelry from RockLove

Wisdom Tassel Earrings – Officially Licensed Disney's Mulan Jewelry from RockLove

Disney X RockLove BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Enchanted Rose Intaglio Pendant

Disney X RockLove TANGLED Rapunzel Keepsake Necklace – Silver



Star Wars X RockLove LOLA Droid Necklace

Mace Windu Kyber Crystal Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Star Wars Jewelry from RockLove



Kylo Ren Kyber Crystal Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Star Wars Jewelry from RockLove

