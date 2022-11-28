Cyber Monday Flash Sale: Take 30% Off Everything at RockLove Including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and More

It’s Cyber Monday and that means…you should treat yourself to something exquisite! If you’ve been eyeing RockLove’s various Disney collections today’s the day to go shopping as they are offering 30% off sitewide!
What’s Happening:
- It’s not often that RockLove hosts a sale on their jewelry and we don’t blame them. Many of their high quality accessories are extremely detailed, handmade or hand finished and simply unique.
- Today, though, RockLove is treating fans to a Cyber Monday flash sale on their entire assortment of beautiful jewelry!
- Whether you’re getting one piece you’ve been eyeing, or opting to scoop up several styles, these fan-inspired looks are sure to be star pieces in your collection.
- Guests can shop a wide selection of Disney designs like:
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Pixar Studios
- Marvel faves such as Loki and Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)
- Disney Princess Pendants
- Women of Star Wars celebrating Leia, Padme, Ahsoka Tano and more
- Kyber Crystal Collection themed to Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Mace Windu’s lightsabers
- The RockLove assortment of jewelry is on sale for 30% off but the offer is only good Monday, November 28th and this is the last announced sale of the year, so don’t miss out.
- Discount is added in the cart, no code needed.
- Links to some of our favorites can be found below and you can read more about their Disney designs with our RockLove tag.
Jack Skellington Stud Earrings – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jewelry from RockLove
Ball Earrings – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Pixar Studio's Jewelry from RockLove
Eye of Agamotto Signet Ring – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Doctor Strange Jewelry from RockLove
Wisdom Tassel Earrings – Officially Licensed Disney's Mulan Jewelry from RockLove
Disney X RockLove BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Enchanted Rose Intaglio Pendant
Disney X RockLove TANGLED Rapunzel Keepsake Necklace – Silver
Star Wars X RockLove LOLA Droid Necklace
Mace Windu Kyber Crystal Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Star Wars Jewelry from RockLove
Kylo Ren Kyber Crystal Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Star Wars Jewelry from RockLove