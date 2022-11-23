Four Walt Disney World Resorts Inspire Disney Resort Home Collection by Sobel Westex

Last fall Sobel Westex revealed they were teaming up with Disney to present the Disney Resorts Home Collection. Well now the wait is over as first pieces in this exciting lineup have arrived.

Sobel Westex might not be a name you’re familiar with, but if you’ve stayed at select Disney resorts, you’ve likely slept on their sheets, relaxed on their pillows and even freshened up with their towels.

Now you can bring the Disney resort experience home to your personal space with the new Disney Resorts Home Collection

This assortment includes bedding, towels and decorative throws featuring color schemes and patterns inspired by some of Walt Disney World’s most popular resorts: Grand Floridian The Contemporary Animal Kingdom Lodge Polynesian Village Resort



Just like each resort has its own flair and vibe, this collection pays tribute to the beloved locales with distinct colors, textures and styles that truly evoke the essence of a stay at Walt Disney World.

Select items from the four series are available now at Sobel Westex

In addition to the sets, guests can also purchase Sobel Westex’s resort sheets that are available in a variety of colors and come in Twin to California King sizes.

Grand Floridian Resort Home Collection

“Victorian elegance meets modern sophistication is the inspiration for our Disney Resort Home Collection for Grand Floridian. Pulling treasured heritage design elements from this Victorian-style marvel and reinterpreting them into fresh ‘New Classics’ for your home.”

The Contemporary Resort Home Collection

“Designed to exemplify Walt Disney’s creative vision for an optimistic future. With designs inspired by the sleek monorails… to the bold and innovative architecture, our Contemporary Home Collection hopes to remind us of a world where anything is possible and to celebrate a timeless vision of the future which continues to inspire today.”

The Animal Kingdom Resort Home Collection

“Designed to evoke the profound and epic adventure of Africa, its wildlife, ancient civilizations and vast landscapes. The Animal Kingdom Collection is an elegant journey into the wonders, romance and mystery inspired by a pristine African savanna, its untamed animals, gracious people and rich cultural traditions.”

The Polynesian Resort Home Collection

“Drawing inspiration from enduring fantasies of the South Pacific, our Disney Resorts Home Collection for the Polynesian features designs inspired by this tropical heaven-on-earth. A combination of authentic resort details and mid-20th century Polynesian patterns pave the way to the feel of an island paradise. Take home the feeling of a tranquil South Seas getaway today.”

The Legacy Throw

“Designed to be the perfect finishing touch for each of the Disney Resorts Home Collections, our beautiful two-toned Piqué banded throw offers coordinated design and cozy comfort to complete your Disney inspired bedroom. Woven with two colors to create a lighter interior and darker banding, this nicely weighted throw will quickly become your go to favorite snuggle buddy.”

Complete Your Collection

Add on matching sheets, refresh your pillows, revive your towels or cuddle in fuzzy fleece blankets that pair perfectly with the Disney Resorts Home Collection.

How do we feel about Sobel Westex? Earlier this year Bekah reviewed the sheets that are part of their Star Wars Collection. She shares her experience with the packaging, use and care of this bedding essential.