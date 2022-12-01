Disney’s “For Scores” Podcast Presents a New Interview with Legendary Composer Alan Menken

For Scores, Disney’s podcast series about music, scores, and composers has released a new interview with legendary Disney composer Alan Menken.

podcast has posted an interview with legendary composer Alan Menken. In the interview, Menken reflects on his enduring partnership with Disney and discusses his latest score for Disenchanted .

. The series is hosted by Variety’s Jon Burlingame and explores the challenges and emotional journeys of musical storytellers.

Here is the official synopsis for the episode: “Legendary Oscar-winning composer and songwriter Alan Menken joins host Jon Burlingame to discuss his songs for Disney’s Disenchanted , the long-awaited sequel to Enchanted . Alan reflects on his enduring partnership with Disney, how he created the ‘magical’ sound so many associate with animated classics, and why he’s enjoying revisiting and reinventing that magic in this new film.”

Fans can find the For Scores podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Tune In, and more.



