Disney’s “For Scores” Podcast Presents Interviews With Conductor David Newman and Producer Matt Sullivan

For Scores, Disney’s podcast series about music, scores, and composers has released two new episodes today, featuring interviews with conductor and Academy Award nominated film composer David Newman and Grammy-nominated music producer and supervisor Matt Sullivan.

The two new episodes, which released on January 19th, highlight the work of both Newman and Sullivan on 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story .

Host Jon Burlingame speaks with conductor and Academy Award nominated film composer David Newman about his role in translating Leonard Bernstein's original music to Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story." Newman explains how the team's respect for the classical music canon and Broadway traditions led them to preserve as much original score as possible, with changes mostly confined to arrangement and placement.

Grammy-nominated music producer and supervisor Matt Sullivan sits down with host Jon Burlingame to discuss his role as executive music producer on Steven Spielberg's newest film, "West Side Story." Sullivan explains how he worked with legends like John Williams and Stephen Sondheim to coordinate music's unique role in the rehearsal and filming process, and how he felt seeing his work translated to the screen.

Fans can find the For Scores podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Tune In, and more.



About For Scores: