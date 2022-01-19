Disney’s “For Scores” Podcast Presents Interviews With Conductor David Newman and Producer Matt Sullivan

by | Jan 19, 2022 2:00 PM Pacific Time

For Scores, Disney’s podcast series about music, scores, and composers has released two new episodes today, featuring interviews with conductor and Academy Award nominated film composer David Newman and Grammy-nominated music producer and supervisor Matt Sullivan.

  • The two new episodes, which released on January 19th, highlight the work of both Newman and Sullivan on 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story.
  • Here is the official synopsis for the David Newman episode: Host Jon Burlingame speaks with conductor and Academy Award nominated film composer David Newman about his role in translating Leonard Bernstein’s original music to Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Newman explains how the team’s respect for the classical music canon and Broadway traditions led them to preserve as much original score as possible, with changes mostly confined to arrangement and placement.
  • Here is the official synopsis for the David Newman episode: Grammy-nominated music producer and supervisor Matt Sullivan sits down with host Jon Burlingame to discuss his role as executive music producer on Steven Spielberg’s newest film, “West Side Story.” Sullivan explains how he worked with legends like John Williams and Stephen Sondheim to coordinate music’s unique role in the rehearsal and filming process, and how he felt seeing his work translated to the screen.
  • Fans can find the For Scores podcast on a variety of audio streaming platforms including:
    • Spotify
    • Apple Podcasts
    • Pandora
    • Tune In
    • And More

About For Scores:

  • For Scores has been entertaining Disney music fans for three years. The series now has 30 episodes featuring interviews with the biggest names from the Disney songbook.
  • Among those featured are fan favorites:
  • The For Scores podcast series is produced by Maria Kleinman for Disney Music Group in association with Treefort Media.
 
 
