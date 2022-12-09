New Mickey Balloon Premium Popcorn Bucket Coming to the Magic Kingdom Next Week

by |
Tags: , , , ,

A new Mickey Balloon Premium Popcorn Bucket is coming soon to the Magic Kingdom, with two days of sales exclusively via Mobile Order.

What’s Happening:

  • The colorful Mickey Balloon Premium Bucket, with a 50th anniversary strap and the Magic Kingdom logo, will be available next week at the Walt Disney World theme park.
  • Before landing at all Magic Kingdom popcorn carts, this bucket can be found exclusively on Mobile Order December 12th and 13th.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning