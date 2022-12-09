New Mickey Balloon Premium Popcorn Bucket Coming to the Magic Kingdom Next Week

A new Mickey Balloon Premium Popcorn Bucket is coming soon to the Magic Kingdom, with two days of sales exclusively via Mobile Order.
What’s Happening:
- The colorful Mickey Balloon Premium Bucket, with a 50th anniversary strap and the Magic Kingdom logo, will be available next week at the Walt Disney World theme park.
- Before landing at all Magic Kingdom popcorn carts, this bucket can be found exclusively on Mobile Order December 12th and 13th.
More Walt Disney World News:
- This morning, the 16-foot tall statue of Te Fiti was installed at the upcoming Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction coming to EPCOT.
- Ahead of its debut at EPCOT, the first glimpse at the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure has appeared in the Play Disney Parks app.
- The holiday season is here and the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts offer guests a variety of ways to celebrate.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning