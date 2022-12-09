New Mickey Balloon Premium Popcorn Bucket Coming to the Magic Kingdom Next Week

A new Mickey Balloon Premium Popcorn Bucket is coming soon to the Magic Kingdom, with two days of sales exclusively via Mobile Order.

What’s Happening:

The colorful Mickey Balloon Premium Bucket, with a 50th anniversary strap and the Magic Kingdom logo, will be available next week at the Walt Disney World

Before landing at all Magic Kingdom popcorn carts, this bucket can be found exclusively on Mobile Order December 12th and 13th.

More Walt Disney World News: