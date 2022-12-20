Buffet Service Returning to Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort on March 1st, 2023

Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will transition back to an all-you-care-to-eat buffet style service beginning March 1st, 2023.

  • For the first time since prior to the pandemic related closure of 2020, Chef Mickey’s will once again be an all-you-care-to-eat buffet.
  • Since the restaurant reopened in December 2020, it has offered a more family style service, similar to many other restaurants across Walt Disney World.
  • The buffet experience will return to Chef Mickey’s on March 1st.
  • The menu will be released at a later date.

