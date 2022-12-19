You don’t have to take a trip to Walt Disney World to experience the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, you can a mini verions in your home, thanks to Funko. A new gold-finished edition of the Pop! Town figure celebrating WDW 50 is coming to shopDisney tomorrow!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Tower of Terror fans are invited to enter the Fifth Dimension as part of a speciality Funko Pop! Town available at shopDisney.

available at shopDisney. As the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary comes to a close, Disney and Funko are spotlighting the iconic Disney Hollywood Studios attraction Twilight Zone Tower of Terror!

"You are about to discover what lies beyond the fifth dimension…"



Tower of Terror Funko arrives December 20. https://t.co/ja51v45lev pic.twitter.com/9sj3pYjUpA — shopDisney (@shopDisney) December 19, 2022