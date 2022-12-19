WDW 50 Tower of Terror and Gold Mickey Mouse Funko Pop! Coming to shopDisney Tomorrow

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

You don’t have to take a trip to Walt Disney World to experience the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, you can a mini verions in your home, thanks to Funko. A new gold-finished edition of the Pop! Town figure celebrating WDW 50 is coming to shopDisney tomorrow!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • Tower of Terror fans are invited to enter the Fifth Dimension as part of a speciality Funko Pop! Town available at shopDisney.
  • As the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary comes to a close, Disney and Funko are spotlighting the iconic Disney Hollywood Studios attraction Twilight Zone Tower of Terror!

  • This Pop! Town collectible not only features the facade of the popular attraction, but also includes a companion Mickey Mouse. He’s dressed as a Hollywood Tower Hotel bellhop complete with uniform and pillbox hat.
  • Funko introduced the Pop! Town figure earlier this year in a classic coloring scheme, and now shopDisney gets to share a gold-finished Mickey with fans.
  • While pricing hasn’t been announced at this time, the classic color release was priced at $34.99 and we speculate the golden version will be in the same range.
  • Guests will be able to purchase the Tower of Terror Funko Pop! on shopDisney starting December 20th.
  • Check back soon for a link to collectible.