Character Breakfast at Chef Mickey’s in Disney’s Contemporary Resort Returning with New Menu Items

One of the most popular experiences during a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is of course character dining. Well, luckily for guests who plan to visit the resort in the near future, the character breakfast at Chef Mickey’s in Disney’s Contemporary Resort will be returning this December with some new menu items, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Mickey Mouse and his pals will be returning to Chef Mickey’s for breakfast on December 16.

They’ll be bringing some new menu offerings with them, inspired by their favorite dishes.

Mickey’s “Celebration” Pancake – Featuring whipped cream, celebration sprinkles, shimmering pixie dust and more.

“Loaded” Potato-Cheese Casserole – Topped with smoked bacon crumbles and chives.

Goofy’s Banana Bread French Toast – Combines the unique flavors of banana bread baked in zesty orange-scented French toast batter, topped with Espresso-mascarpone cream, toasted bananas and chocolate crumbles.

– Combines the unique flavors of banana bread baked in zesty orange-scented French toast batter, topped with Espresso-mascarpone cream, toasted bananas and chocolate crumbles. Guests will be able to try all three of these new items as well as their classic breakfast favorites as part of an all-you-care-to-eat family style feast.

The character breakfast experience may look a little different than before, but guests can still expect to see the characters parade through the restaurant in their chef’s best.

Reservations for Chef Mickey’s character breakfast will open on October 17, based on availability.

In addition, Disney Resort hotel guests can make reservations up to 60 days in advance plus the length of their stay (up to 10 days).

Dining reservations can also be made online here

ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news: