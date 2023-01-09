Joffrey’s Coffee Offering Annual Passholder Exclusive Drink During EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is offering an exclusive drink just for Annual Passholders during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
What’s Happening:
- During the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Passholders have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive drink at Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. kiosks throughout the park.
- Bring imagination to your cup with a colorful blend of frozen lemon, a splash of Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, black raspberry syrup, orange popping boba, and a splash of GREY GOOSE Vodka.
- This menu item is exclusively available for Passholders to purchase daily during the Festival, which runs from January 13th–February 20th, 2022, while supplies last.
- To purchase, passholders need to show their valid Annual Pass card and photo ID.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Construction continues to advance on the newest restaurant coming to Disney Springs, Summer House on the Lake, coming soon to the West Side of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
- The official Disney Parks Twitter shared a cryptic tweet today, hinting at a possible opening date for TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom.
- A new docuseries on Discovery+ follows Chef Jose Andres and his family in Spain, and fans can get a taste of what they see on screen at his Disney Springs restaurant, Jaleo.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning