Joffrey’s Coffee Offering Annual Passholder Exclusive Drink During EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is offering an exclusive drink just for Annual Passholders during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Bring imagination to your cup with a colorful blend of frozen lemon, a splash of Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, black raspberry syrup, orange popping boba, and a splash of GREY GOOSE Vodka.

This menu item is exclusively available for Passholders to purchase daily during the Festival, which runs from January 13th–February 20th, 2022, while supplies last.

To purchase, passholders need to show their valid Annual Pass card and photo ID.

