Joffrey’s Coffee Offering Annual Passholder Exclusive Drink During EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is offering an exclusive drink just for Annual Passholders during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

What’s Happening:

  • During the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Passholders have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive drink at Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. kiosks throughout the park.
  • Bring imagination to your cup with a colorful blend of frozen lemon, a splash of Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, black raspberry syrup, orange popping boba, and a splash of GREY GOOSE Vodka.
  • This menu item is exclusively available for Passholders to purchase daily during the Festival, which runs from January 13th–February 20th, 2022, while supplies last.
  • To purchase, passholders need to show their valid Annual Pass card and photo ID.

