Photos: Construction Continues on Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs

Construction continues to advance on the newest restaurant coming to Disney Springs, Summer House on the Lake, coming soon to the West Side of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Announced in June 2022 Beatrix Restaurant

Construction on the restaurant went vertical in November, and it continues to chug along towards its 2023 opening date.

Summer House Santa Monica is a restaurant with two existing locations – in Chicago and North Bethesda.

The Summer House Santa Monica offers the following description of the restaurant: The place where summer never ends! Located in Chicago, IL, and North Bethesda, MD, Summer House brings the sunshine all year round. The California-inspired menu, led by Chef Ben Goodnick, features simple ingredients sourced from local grower partnerships and sustainable products. Rosé is poured all day off the signature Rosé Cart, alongside an extensive wine and handcrafted cocktail list. And no matter the weather, the bright and airy vibes always fill the atmosphere. Whether you’re in for date night, a family get-together, or brunch with friends, summer is waiting for you on the other side.



Until we get some more details on the Disney Springs location, you can check out Summer House Santa Monica’s Instagram account

You can find more information on the existing locations here