Plates Seen In Chef Jose Andres Docuseries Available To Try Firsthand at Jaleo in Disney Springs

A new Docuseries on Discovery+ follows Chef Jose Andres and his family in Spain, and fans can get a taste of what they see on screen at his Disney Springs restaurant, Jaleo.

What’s Happening:

Familiar to Disney fans for his restaurant, Jaleo, at Walt Disney World Jose Andres and Family in Spain.

The series is set to take fans along with the famous chef and his three daughters as they travel, cook, and explore their way through the various regions of Spain, Andres’ homeland.

To celebrate the new Docuseries, you can head over to Jaleo at Disney Springs and try a variety of dishes that you will be seeing in the new series. Each is a flavor from Spain that you are able to experience firsthand for yourself at the Disney Springs location.

Jaleo allows guests to kick back, relax and feast on an incredibly impressive lunch-and-dinner menu that showcases the rich, regional diversity of traditional and contemporary Spanish cuisine. This festive eatery features an extensive variety of tapas, authentic paellas cooked over a wood-fired pit, cheeses, salads and other signature specialties sure to please. A premier selection of sangrias, Spanish wines and sherries is also available. Jaleo also lives up to their name, which means "revelry," in a lively multi-level setting that is perfect for families, groups and date night too.

Dishes by Episode:

Gazpacho de emolacha queso de cabra ( Red beet gazpacho with goat cheese, oranges, and pistachios)

Rosé Sangria (Lobetia Rosé, gin, vermouth, seasonal fruit, citrus glass)

Arroz con Leche (Rice, saffron espuma, milk, and caramelized apples)