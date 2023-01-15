Photos: Disney100 Cups Spotted Aboard the Disney Fantasy

The Disney100 celebration continues to make its way onboard the Disney Cruise Line, as new Disney100 cups are now in use.

What’s Happening:

We spotted new hot cups, for drinks such as coffee or tea, featuring Disney100 branding, at the Cove Cafe aboard the Disney Fantasy.

With most celebrations, Disney usually updates the branding on their hot and cold cups, as well as plates and such.

The Disney100 design features the event’s logo, alongside the tagline “100 Years of Wonder.” The cup is purple, with various Mickey head shaped designs.

The same cups, as well as a new popcorn box, were recently spotted at Disneyland @wondersofmagic

Loving these Disney100 celebration themed cups & popcorn boxes ✨🍿 pic.twitter.com/3kMk0hu5yY — Wonders of Magic (@wondersofmagic) January 9, 2023

While onboard the Disney Fantasy for the Pixar Day at Sea cruise, we also spotted a new Disney100 popcorn bucket

More Disney100 News: